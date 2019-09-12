This is everything parents need to know about 'loot' boxes in video games like Fortnite and FIFA

Found in games popular with children such as Fortnite and FIFA, loot boxes have been equated to gambling. But just how dangerous are they?

Here's everything you need to know about them.

What are loot boxes?

A loot box is a virtual 'crate' players can buy in a game, which can be unlocked to receive a range of further virtual items.

The contents of loot boxes vary from game to game. Rewards can range from the customisation of a player's avatar, to rare and sought after virtual weaponry.

These can be paid for with in-game currency earned by playing, or with real money.

Why are they controversial?

Players are often required to part with real money in order to obtain or unlock a loot box which may, or may not contain items that the player desires. Some have equated this to gambling.

Typically coveted items are less likely to appear in a loot crate, often encouraging players to purchase more loot boxes until they 'hit the jackpot' and attain a rare item.

Last year, Australian psychiatrists likened the in-game features to poker machines and warned that they can lead to overspending.

FIFA players can purchase 'packs' with in game money or real money (Photo: EA Sports)

In one case, a FIFA player found that he had spent $10,000 on loot boxes via the game's Ultimate Team mode.

In 2018, Belgian prosecutors launched an investigation against FIFA creators EA Sports over the organisation's refusal to remove a loot box feature.

Which games feature loot boxes?

The loot box feature can be found in series such as FIFA, Call of Duty, Battlefield, Gears of War, Halo, Counter-Strike, Overwatch and Fortnite, as well as a multitude of other games.

The appearance of the loot box varies from game to game.

In FIFA, for instance, players part with real or in-game money to purchase a 'pack' containing cards featuring players, which they can then add to their own team.

In Counter-Strike, players can purchase crates containing weapons that offer them an edge against online opponents.

How much do loot boxes cost?

Loot box prices vary dramatically from game to game.

In a previous incarnation of FIFA (FIFA 18), gamers could buy smaller packs of players for 150 points (equating to roughly £1.50), or the largest pack, costing 2,500 (equating to roughly £25).

Around the same time, Overwatch players could buy just two loot boxes for £1.99 or purchase 50 boxes for £34.99.

At the end of 2017, fantasy MMO (Massively multiplayer online) game Rift were forced to remove a loot box costing $99.99 (£76.70).

Fortnite is popular with children (Photo: Epic Games)

Can I stop my child from purchasing them?

Steps can be taken to prevent your child from purchasing loot boxes.

Parents can prevent their children from running up unwanted bills by ensuring that no credit card is associated with their account or console.

If your child's console of choice is an Xbox or PlayStation, it is also possible to create a specific child account which will prevent them from registering a credit card and purchasing loot boxes.

Parents who share their console with a child can password protect their account, and prevent them from making unwanted purchases.

Be wary that if your child uses an adult account and purchases in game content, parents will be unable to claim a refund.