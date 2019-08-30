These were the most popular baby names in 2018

Oliver and Olivia still stand strong as parents' top choice of baby name (Photo: Shutterstock)

Your name is something that stays with you throughout your life, so picking one out can be a tricky decision for new parents.

While there are thousands of potential options, some names still remain a firm favourite, but a few new surprise additions made it into the top 100 as the most popular baby boy and girl names last year.

TV inspiration

Oliver and Olivia still stand strong as parents' top choice of baby name, with Oliver being the number one pick for boys six consecutive years.

Meanwhile Olivia remained top for girls for the second year running, according to a report released from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The top 100 list of baby names revealed parents have been taking inspiration from television shows, with monikers from Peaky Blinders proving popular choices last year.

ONS statistician Nick Stripe said, "Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2018, although there are the first signs that Oliver's six-year reign as the number one name for boys is under threat.

"Arthur surged into the top 10 boys' names for the first time since the 1920s, and Ada jumped into the girls' top 100 for the first time in a century too, both perhaps inspired by characters in the BBC TV drama Peaky Blinders."

Grayson, Delilah and Tobias also appeared in the top picks for the first time, alongside other new additions including Sonny, Rowan, Jasper, Dominic, Ayla and Margo.

For girls, Zoe and Felicity made a reappearance among the most popular, while Sophia and Grace replaced Poppy and Lily in the top 10.

However, baby girls named Alexa slipped by more than half compared to 2017, perhaps thanks to its use with Amazon's technology system.

Arthur surged into the top 10 boys' names for the first time since the 1920s (Photo: Shutterstock)

The top 10 names for baby girls

OliviaAmeliaAvaIslaEmilyMiaIsabellaSophiaEllaGrace

The top 10 names for baby boys

OliverGeorgeHarryNoahJackLeoArthurMuhammadOscarCharlie