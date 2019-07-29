These supermarket cans of beer are being recalled over fears they could explode

The supermarket chain is recalling the products as a precaution (Photo: Shutterstock)

Lidl is recalling cans of beer from its stores over fears they could explode and cause injury to drinkers.

The affected drinks are the Loch Lomond Brewery pale ales, which pose a risk as the cans have been over-carbonated.

'Cans may burst open'

The product recall applies to the following three cans of Loch Lomond pale ales which are sold exclusively in Lidl stores:

Citra Kind of Magic, 4 per cent APA, 440mlLost in Mosaic, 5 per cent IPA, 440mlRed or Dead, 4.5 per cent IPA, 440ml

The three affected drinks all have a best before date of June 2020 and a batch code of 100619.

The supermarket chain is recalling the products as a precaution.

In a statement on its website, Lidl said, "Lidl GB is recalling the Loch Lomond Pale Ales as a precaution. The cans may burst open due to over-carbonation which could result in a potential injury.

"This only affects the best before date June 2020 and batch code 100619."

The ales pose a risk as the cans have been over-carbonated and could explode (Photo: Lidl)

Advice to customers

Customers who have bought any of the affected Loch Lomond pale ales are advised not to open the cans.

Instead, Lidl has recommended customers chill the product before placing it in a bag and handling it carefully when returning it to the supermarket. Lidl has said all affected customers will be issued with a full refund, with or without a receipt.

No other Loch Lomond products are affected by this recall.

The supermarket chain said it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused and advised any customers with queries or concerns to contact their customer service line on 0370 444 1234.