These £9.99 Lidl gins won gold awards - beating rivals three times the price

Lidl has brought out a wide range of new and exciting gins this year, alongside staple spirits that are proving popular with not only customers, but critics alike.

The chain supermarket won numerous accolades in the 2019 Gin Masters, beating rival products that retail for three times the price.

Which gins came out on top?

Lidl won six gold awards and two silver awards in the 2019 Gin Masters awards. The spirits were put through their paces with a series of blind tasting competitions during the event.

The products that earned the top awards include:

Standard Gin: Hampstead Gin, £9.99London Dry: Finton’s London Dry Gin, £9.99, and Hortus Artisan Dry Gin, £15.99Flavoured Gin: Hortus Artisan Oriental Spiced Gin, £14Sloe Gin: Hortus Artisan Sloe Liqueur, £14Gin Liqueurs: Hortus Pomegranate and Rose Gin Liqueur, £9.99

The retailer was up against tough competition, but Lidl’s Finton London Dry Gin, costing just £9.99, beat off rival competitors, including Warner Edwards London Gin which retails for three times the price.

‘Outstanding awards from one of the most trusted bodies in the industry’

Lidl’s Head of Buying for Spirits, Paul McQuade, said, "We’re delighted that our gin range has won so many outstanding awards from one of the most trusted bodies in the industry.

“Since launching our premium own-label Hortus gin, we’ve innovated the range to include on trend flavours and variants which have had a fantastic response from consumers and critics alike.

“Lidl might need a new trophy cabinet as it adds this to its haul of recent wins, including Own Brand Gin Supermarket of the Year at Gin Magazine's Icons of Gin awards.”