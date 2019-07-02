Paramount Pictures is bringing a Disneyland-style theme park to UK - here’s everything we know so far

Fans of Mickey Mouse and friends usually find themselves forced to travel outside of the UK in order to fully immerse themselves in all things Disney, with a trip to Disneyland.

But now London is set to get its own take on the popular theme park, named The London Resort, led by the film studio Paramount Pictures.

Where will the theme park be located?

The new theme park will be based on Swanscombe Peninsula, between Gravesend and Dartford, boasting 872 acres.

It is set to feature over 50 rides, a 2,000 seat theatre, numerous other attractions and a nightclub, creating around 27,000 jobs.

When will it open?

The plans for the park have been in the works for quite a while now, coming to a halt a few years ago after disagreements on film rights.

However, the park is set to open in 2024, with backers London Resort Company Holdings signing a deal with ITV to bring Thunderbirds attractions to the venue.

How much will it cost to go?

Tickets are expected to cost around £57 per person.

PY Gerbeau, the newly appointed chief executive of the project, told Kent Online that “the new partnership with Paramount is fantastic news for everyone.

“Now the best of Hollywood will be joining the best of British from BBC Studios and ITV Studios, to create amazing and unique experiences for the whole family.

“I am delighted to join The London Resort and to play my part in helping to create a world-class destination to rival all others. Central to that strategy is to partner with the best brands from across TV, film, music and entertainment.”