Iceland is recalling chicken dippers because they may contain hard plastic

Iceland is recalling packs of its Crispy Chicken Dippers over fears they may contain pieces of hard plastic.

The supermarket chain has recalled the 60 pack of dippers and has warned customers that the product may be unsafe to eat.

'Do not consume'

The product being recalled is the supermarket’s pack of 60 dippers (1.08kg), with any best before date code.

The Food Standards Agency have issued an alert, writing in a statement: “Iceland is recalling the above product [60 Crispy Chicken Dippers].

“Point of sales notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

Any shoppers who have purchased the dippers are being urged not to consume them.

Return to stores

The Food Standards Agency advised that any customers who have bought the crispy chicken dippers should not eat them.

Instead, they should return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Online, the supermarket is currently showing the product as out of stock.

If you have any further concerns or queries, Iceland said you can speak to a store manager or contact the customer care line on 0800 328 0800.