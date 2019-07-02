How much do you spend on a night out?

Young people in Britain are spending more on a night out - according to the latest research.

On average the amount spent was up by nearly a fifth compared with last year at £70.56, according to a survey of over 2,000 people by night club and bar operator The Deltic Group.

The report says this rise is driven by increased spending across all categories, including pre-drinks and transport.

How the average spend on a night out has changed each quarter since the Deltic Night Index launched in October 2016.

Just over half of those taking part in the poll said they went on a night out at least once a week – down slightly on last year.

However, this figure is much higher among 18-30 year olds at 73 per cent.

The research also revealed that 18-21 year olds are more concerned with meeting people 'in real life' than online with 71.6 per cent saying that going out and spending time with people was more important than connecting on social media. For 22-25 year olds, this was 56.5 per cent and 69.1 per cent of respondents overall.

Though it remained the most popular option, for the first time since the Deltic Night Index was launched in October 2016, there was a noticeable decline in the number of people who said the pub was the type of late night leisure they spent the most money on each month (23.9%, down from 28.9% last quarter and 26.3% last year).

There was a steady rise in the number who spent the most money at the cinema each month, at 16.4 per cent. This was up from 13.6 per cent last year, and 14.6 per cent last quarter.

Among 18-21 year olds clubs were the most popular option, with 28.2 per cent saying they were the late night leisure activity they spend the most money on each month.

There was a steady rise in the number who spent the most money at the cinema each month

Peter Marks, chief executive of The Deltic Group said: "We know that young people enjoy a good night out, but this data reinforces why going out is so important to them – it provides the opportunity to bond with friends and meet new people, both of which can be difficult to do in today’s busy world.

"Importantly, it also gives us a snapshot of the role social media plays in their social life.

"Though there are a lot of similarities, the research suggests there are also some differences between Gen Z and Millennials when it comes to social media and the late night economy.

"As more Gen Z become adults, it will be increasingly important for night time operators to recognise and respond to these differences.

"It’s always good to see an increase in consumer spend, but I think what’s notable here is that there is a more even spread in terms of where Brits are spending their money – for the first time we’ve seen a notable decline in the number of respondents that said they spend it at the pub (though it remains the most popular), and we’re continuing to see an increase in spend at the cinema.