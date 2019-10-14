Flooding and disruption expected as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain in England

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place in numerous parts of the UK until 23.59pm on Monday (Photo: Shutterstock)

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place in numerous parts of the UK until 23.59pm on Monday (14 Oct).

The Met Office said, “Heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption. Rain is expected to move northwards across parts of central, southern and eastern England on Monday. This will be heavy at times, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Between 15 and 25 mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely, with potential for 40 to 60 mm in a few places.

“This brings a risk of flooding and disruption, though many places will miss the worst of the rain,” adds the Met Office.

“The rain is expected to clear away northeastwards during Monday evening and night.”

This weather warning currently covers the East of England, London & South East England, South West England, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office forecast for Friday 18 October to Sunday 27 October explains that “Friday should see sunny spells and scatted showers, with possible heavy thundery showers in the south and southwest.

“There is a risk of coastal gales especially in northern and western parts. Beyond that, the unsettled theme looks set to continue with rain or showers at times.