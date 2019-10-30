Fitbit and Deliveroo may have sold your personal data to a political group - here’s what you need to know

Deliveroo and Fitbit might have sold millions of people’s personal data to a political group before the six week election campaign kicks off.

Leave.EU, a leading pro-brexit group, acquired the data on the two companies’ customers, according to claims made by an investigative journalist at The Guardian.

Yesterday, Carole Cadwalladr - who played a key role in uncovering illegal data harvesting by Cambridge Analytica in the 2016 referendum - tweeted that Leave.EU’s director of communications had admitted to her that the group had bought data from Fitbit and Deliveroo.

“@andywigmore told me @LeaveEUOfficial had got @fitbit data,” she wrote, “Would be very interested to get @fitbit’s response to this.

“Is there any way that could be true? Also @Deliveroo. He claimed he’d got yours too. Any idea how?”

Andy Wigmore, Leave.EU’s director of communications, seemed to confirm Cadwalladr’s claim in a reply to her tweet.

“Anyone that collects data of any kind are wh***s and will sell that data,” he wrote, “or access to it to anyone willing to pay for it - nothing new I’m afraid, it’s a standard sales tool.”

The way political parties and campaigns use the personal data of the public has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years.

Disgraced analytics firm, Cambridge Analytica, folded in 2018, after it was found to have acquired information on millions of voters without their consent, using a Facebook algorithm.