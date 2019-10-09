Diet Coke launches hunt for pink cans - this is how much you could win if you find one

If you spot a can of pink Diet Coke while out and about, it might be more significant than you’d think - it could even be worth £1,000 (Photo: Diet Coke)

If you spot a can of pink Diet Coke while out and about, it might be more significant than you’d think - it could even be worth £1,000.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why pink?

Diet Coke is turning its 250ml cans pink in honour of Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign, which supports breast cancer awareness.

Supporting Tickled Pink

Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign supports the work of the UK’s leading breast cancer charity, Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now, and in order to continue Diet’s Coke’s support of the charitable initiative, the brand will donate 10 per cent of the limited-edition 250ml pack’s sales to Tickled Pink.

Where can I buy a pink can of Diet Coke?

Available from October, the cans of of limited-edition pink Diet Coke are for sale in Asda stores nationwide.

Diet Coke is turning its 250ml cans pink in honour of Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign, which supports breast cancer awareness (Photo: Diet Coke)

How to be in with a chance of winning £1,000

If you happen to find a pink can in special Tickled Pink 30x330ml Diet Coke packs, available both in selected Asda stores and online, you could be in with a chance of winning £1,000.

How will I know if I’ve won?

To enter, all you need to do is purchase a promotional 30x330ml pack of Diet Coke from participating Asda stores.

Winners will find out instantly if they have won by locating a pink Diet Coke can within their 30x300ml Diet Coke promotional pack.

On the side of the pink Diet Coke can is a unique winners’ code, and attached to the winning pink Diet Coke can is a winners’ leaflet featuring a further unique winners code and a freephone telephone number for the winners’ hotline.

There are 10 prizes available. Each prize is £1,000 cash, and is paid as a cheque.

What should I do if I think I’ve won?

Winners should call the winners’ hotline for further information on how to claim their prize.

The winner will be required to provide the promoter with their full address and to provide both unique winners codes (from the can and the winners’ leaflet), alongside other personal information for verification.

The winner will then be sent a pre-paid recorded delivery envelope in which they must securely return the winner’s leaflet, proof of purchase and further personal information to the Promoter for verification.

Winners must contact the winners’ hotline by 29 February 2020.

For more information, visit asda.co.uk/dietcokepink.