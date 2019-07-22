B&Q warns its faulty ceiling fan could cause injury after blades break off

B&Q has warned shoppers the ceiling fan blades could break off and cause injury (Photo: B&Q)

B&Q is warning customers who have purchased a ceiling fan from the store to stop using it, over fears the blades could break off and cause injury.

The safety warning has been issued for two Whoosh ceiling fans, that have been on sale since 2008.

Blades may break

Shoppers who have purchased either of the affected models are being urged to stop using it immediately, and to contact the store helpline for assistance.

The safety notice issued by the DIY chain states, "B&Q would like to make customers aware of a safety issue with two products in the WHOOSH Ceiling Fan range.

"In some cases the blades of the fan may break whilst in use which could cause injury.

"If you have one of these products, please stop using the fan function immediately and contact the helpline for assistance."

The similar Shek ceiling fan, which has been on sale at B&Q since April 2018, is not affected.

The two chrome ceiling fan models have been on sale since 2008 (Photo: B&Q)

Affected models

The affected ceiling fans are both chrome coloured models and have one of the following barcodes:

00000051366985052931327393

Customers who have purchased one of the affected models are advised to contact the DIY chain's helpline on 0300 303 4482.

The helpline is open from 8.30am to 8pm on weekdays, 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

B&Q is offering customers a replacement blade kit, or alternatively shoppers can request a full refund or an exchange in store. Customers do not need a receipt or an order confirmation to arrange for a replacement or refund.

B&Q says it has withdrawn both ceiling fans from sale in agreement with Trading Standards, although it has not confirmed how many of the affected items have been sold since they first when on sale in 2008.