Re-appeal after motorbike rider is killed in Sheffield collision

Detectives are re-appealing for information after a motorbike rider was killed in a crash in Sheffield.

A black KTM Superduke motorbike was travelling along Parkwood Road towards Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, when it is reported to have collided with a DAF grab wagon parked at the side of the road.

READ MORE: Man killed in Sheffield street stabbing named as detectives arrest two teenagers

READ MORE: Man stabbed on Sheffield street dies in hospital

A 43-year-old Barnsley man riding the bike was taken to hospital where his condition was described as life-threatening. He died the following day.

Specialist police officers are providing support to the man's family.

Detectives have today issued a re-appeal for information about the incident, which happened on Friday, August 17, at 1.15pm.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Police remain keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision, saw the bike prior to the collision occurring, or who may have dashcam footage which could assist with the investigation.

READ MORE: Sheffield mum found dead in Ibiza was Manchester terror attack survivor



"Please call 101 quoting incident number 451 of 17 August 2018 if you can help."