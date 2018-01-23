Rallying call made to secure future of Isle hall

A rallying call has been made to help secure the future of an Isle venue.

New blood is needed on the committee of volunteers at Crowle Community Hall.

The well established hall, which is situated in the centre of town in Woodland Avenue, is used as a theatre, for charity events, by disabled and dance groups, for football presentations, and for family occasions such as weddings.

Secretary Alan Rayment said: “I joined last year because of the low numbers but we still need new committee members.

“We are risking not being able to operate.

“It’s not a great deal of work, it’s more of a social thing.

“It’s not going to take up a lot of your time.”

He said tasks could include helping to set up for events, organising functions, even just decorating the hall for Christmas.

“It’s heavily used and is there for whoever wants to hire or use it,” Alan added.

Committee meetings are held once a month and the next one takes place at the hall on Thursday February 22 at 7.30pm.

Anyone who would like to offer their time and help is invited to attend.

Alternatively call Alan on 01724 294150 to find out some more details about volunteering.