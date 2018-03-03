Rail strike set to cause disruption across South Yorkshire today

Rail journeys could be delayed in South Yorkshire today as workers are staging fresh strike action.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union who work for Arriva Rail North (Northern) are staging a 24-hour walk out as part of a long running dispute over the role of train guards.

Northern said timetables will be "significantly amended", with around 44 per cent of usual services running.

Most services will run between 7am and 7pm, with trains expected to be extremely busy.

The union said attempts to resolve the disputes had been "kicked back in our faces", pledging to press ahead with industrial action.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "No-one should be in any doubt - these disputes are about putting the safety of the travelling public before the profits of the private train companies.

"It is, frankly, ludicrous that we have been able to negotiate long-term arrangements in Scotland and Wales that protect the guards and passenger safety but we are being denied the same opportunities with rail companies in England.

"Prime Minister Theresa May and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling are happy to stand aside and cheer on overseas rail companies that rip off the British passenger with eye-watering fare increases to subsidise their domestic transport operations while throwing the guards off our trains.

"If it's good enough for Wales and Scotland to put safety first then it's good enough for the rest of the UK."

Sharon Keith, regional director of Northern, said: "We have planned carefully to provide the best possible rail and rail replacement services for our customers.

"Anyone who is planning to travel should plan ahead carefully and allow extra time for any journeys."