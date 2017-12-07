Raiders steal poppy charity box from swimming pool near Sheffield

Raiders broke into a swimming pool near Sheffield and stole a poppy charity box in aid of war veterans.

Police have released two CCTV images of two men they are tracing following the burglary at Eckington Swimming Pool on Wednesday, November 1, between 12.10am and 12.15am.

CCTV of a man wanted in connection with a theft.

Officers are also keen to find out more information about a silver car believed to be a Vauxhall Astra that was seen in the area at the time.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "If you know these men, or have any information about the incident or silver vehicle, please call PC Mark Stokes on 101 quoting reference number 17000472100.

"Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."