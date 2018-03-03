Raging inferno destroys 30 vehicles at South Yorkshire salvage yard

A raging inferno destroyed as many as 30 vehicles at a salvage yard in South Yorkshire this morning.

Firefighters were called to the site off Manvers Way, Manvers in Rotherham at 3.45am this morning.

READ MORE: WEATHER WARNING: More snow for Sheffield TONIGHT

Crews from Dearne, Rotherham and Dearne Valley fire stations spent about two hours battling the flames with hose reel water jets.

READ MORE: SNOW ALERT: Sheffield's hour-by-hour forecast for tonight and tomorrow

A fire brigade spokesperson said up to 30 vehicles were involved in the blaze.

READ MORE: A big thank you to Sheffield's unsung snow heroes who are keeping city moving

The cause has not yet been established and fire investigators were due to visit the scene today.