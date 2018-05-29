Quiz: match the Sheffield landmark to the miserable TripAdvisor review

Home to a thriving cultural scene, with a wealth of growing arts, music and food festivals to enjoy, and the glorious Peak District just on its outskirts, Sheffield offers plenty to keep visitors entertained.

Famed for its industrial heritage, the Steel City isn't short of a museum or two to provide a fascinating insight into its past, and with theatres, parks, gardens and excellent shopping to go with it, there's something to do for all tastes.

But while the city has lots to see and do, it's failed to win over some unhappy TripAdvisor reviewers, as these harsh one-star critiques of the city's most celebrated attractions prove.

Can you identify the Sheffield landmarks that failed to hit the mark with these reviewers?

Take the quiz.