Public warned not to approach wanted Rotherham man 

Members of the public are being urged to not approach a man wanted on recall to prison.

Martin Shaw, aged 40, is believed to frequent the Swinton area of Rotherham.

Martin Shaw.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “If you see Martin, or know where he may be, please do not approach him but instead call the police.

“Please call 101 quoting incident number 157 of 28 March 2019.

“You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”