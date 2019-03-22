Prime Doncaster offices with 101 on-site parking spaces sell for £4.3 MILLION

Barnsdales Chartered Surveyors are delighted to have sold the prime multi let office investment Icon in Doncaster.

The 29,522 sq ft office building with 101 on site parking spaces was sold for £4.3 million pounds.

The Icon site that went under the hammer

Jason Barnsdale MRICS, acted on the sale, and commented: "We are delighted to sell this office investment during a period of uncertainty, however we were able to generate considerable interest in the building due to our extensive market contacts.

"Our client was absolutely delighted with the result.

"We are also thrilled that Barnsdales and Barnsdales FM have been appointed to manage the building for the new owners."



For further information please contact Jason Barnsdale on 01302 308 174

