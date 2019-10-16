The firm has said that those doing so will be paying higher prices for them than in store.

Reports had suggested Primark - which does not have an online shop - was now selling its products on Amazon.

Primark in Doncaster.

However, the High Street chain said that it did not have a commercial relationship with Amazon.

"We encourage our customers to visit us in our stores to find the best value," Primark said on Twitter.

"We do not have a commercial partnership with Amazon and any Primark products which appear on the site are being re-sold by third parties, at higher prices."

However, customers have called on Primark to consider its stance on online retailing, citing reasons such as disability, illness and distance from stores as being valid reasons to shop online.

In the last few years, the retailer has also become known for its merchandising agreements with high-profile film, TV, children's toys and video game brands including Harry Potter, Disney, Game of Thrones, Lol Surprise, Fortnite, Friends, Barbie, Stranger Things, Mean Girls, Peanuts and Garfield.