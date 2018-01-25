Preparations underway for the 38th Festival of the Plough

Preparations will soon be underway for the 38th Festival of the Plough to be held at High Burnham Farm on September 16.

The 2017 event was hailed as a very successful day which was attended by thousands of visitors from across the region, and further afield.

Whatever your interest, there is something for everyone at the Festival of the Plough, from horse or tractor ploughing competitions, static tractor displays, vintage vehicles and model displays, to craft tents, poultry exhibitions, steam gallopers, music and Morris dancing.

The committee will be holding its AGM on Tuesday, February 6, at 7.30pm in the Thurlow Hall, Epworth War Memorial Field, Epworth and would like to invite new members to join in, to help to put together a fantastic day out for all the family.

A spokesman said: “Do you have any ideas of what else you might like to see? Pop along to our meeting and share your thoughts. Everyone is welcome.”

The event’s annual photography competition produced some amazing images from the day and the committee had a very difficult task picking the winning photographs. First place went to Paul Simpson whose winning photograph will feature on the front cover of the 2018 programme. Second place was Jordan Watson, with third and fourth Nicola Ratcliffe with a dog portrait and her ‘talkative horses’.

Proceeds from The Festival of the Plough goes to local charities, and last year’s fundraising helped support a number of organisations including Epworth Colts, Scouts, South Axholme School Band, Field of Dreams and the Spirit of Goole who brought a unique aircraft to the event for the first time.