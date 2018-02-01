Premier League footballers probed over promoting viral porn and sex videos 'from Sheffield'

Premier League footballers are being investigated over claims their goal celebrations are promoting viral sex and porn videos said to originate in Sheffield.

According to national newspapers, the Football Association is investigating after Swansea City's Sam Clucas was seen mimicking a symbol believed to relate to the viral porn clips during his side's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Clucas, 27, mimicked the Simply LoveLeh Brotherhood porn site’s spying symbol after both his goals against the Gunners, according to The Sun.

The videos, featuring compilations of extreme hardcore clips are circulated on WhatsApp and promoted on Facebook and Twitter.

They are described with a series of catchphrases in a thick Yorkshire accent and have gained a cult following. The compilation videos are produced weekly and combine porn and comedy footage.

The FA told the newspaper “We are looking into the matter," while a Premier League spokesman added: “We would not want offensive material referenced in our competition in any way.”

Southampton stars Charlie Austin, 28, and Jack Stephens, 24, made the same porn gesture when celebrating in December.

And Sheffield boxer Kell Brook has also been pictured making the gesture.

Many fans share posts wearing the group’s T-shirts and hoodies, or copying their trademark gesture and phrases.

The website was set up by two men from around Merseyside.

But the pair claim all content is provided by a man known only as “Fred from Sheffield”.