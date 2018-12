A power cut has hit about 20 homes in Rotherham today.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site in Boston Castle Grove attempting to fix the problem.

Boston Castle Grove, Rotherham. Picture: Google

They expect the electric to be back on by about 3pm this afternoon.

