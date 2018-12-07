Potential closure of Sheffield club made famous in The Full Monty described as a huge loss 

The potential closure of a working men’s club – which earned global fame as the home of The Full Monty – has been described as a huge loss by Star readers.

Shiregreen Club was the setting for the big reveal in the hit 90s movie about a group of unemployed steel workers stripping to make ends meet.

Shiregreen Club.

But the future of the Shiregreen Lane venue appears uncertain as the doors were shut on Monday, November 26, and have remained so ever since, with no public explanation given as to why it was closed and what its future may be.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to express their sadness over the news that it appears the city could have lost yet another club, and one which helped put the city on the map.

Tracey Ann Bradley said: “Another part of our history gone!”

Susanna Rusling described the club as a “piece of local history.”

Janine Greatrex posted that she “had some good times here” and added it is a “shame, but so many are going.”

Another resident posted: “Just another loss for the city of Sheffield.”

The Star reported earlier this year how the building had changed hands, spelling the end of the working men’s club after nearly a century, but the venue had remained open as a watering hole.

Police were called to the building last Monday over what they said turned out to be a misunderstanding which was soon resolved between the outgoing landlady, who had turned up to collect her remaining property, and a member of staff at the premises.

Metal gates have been erected around the venue, where a padlock guards the entrance, with a sign declaring it a ‘prohibited area’. The Star has contacted the building’s owner, who has not yet responded to say what is happening with the premises.

In 2008, plans to demolish the building and replace it with 24 homes were withdrawn by Chatsworth Inns after hundreds of people signed a petition to save it.