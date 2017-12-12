Popular pub near Sheffield shuts despite hundreds of objections

A popular pub near Sheffield has closed despite a campaign backed by hundreds of people to save it.

The managers of The Three Tuns in Dronfield took to Facebook to tell customers they have been handed a notice with seven days to vacate last week.

They said they are 'absolutely devastated' after spending six-and-a-half years in charge of the boozer which was named the Campaign for Real Ale's Derbyshire Pub of the year in 2013.

Around 700 people signed an online petition in protest at the closure, which they intended on hand in to North East Derbyshire District Council's planning department.

But the pub managers posted on Facebook at the weekend that they "had to be out on Monday" and the pub was today listed online as being "permanently closed."

In another post, they thanked their "fabulous and wonderful" friends, customers and staff and added that they would be "moving to a new home."

Mick Coles, who launched the online petition, described the venue as a "much loved local public house which is not only a part of the local community but contributes to the local community through its regular fundraising activities and events."

The pub managers did not give the reasons behind the eviction notice. Meanwhile, the site landlord said they would be issuing a statement last week but nothing has been received as of today.