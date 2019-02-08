A popular Doncaster town centre pub is to shut down this weekend – to be rebranded with a new look and new name.

Urban Bar and Lounge, which is based in Cleveland Street, will shut down for a month long refurbishment at the end of trading on Sunday night, bosses have announced.

Revealing the closure on Facebook, a post said: “Due to the success of our much loved venue, in February Urban Bar will be getting an exciting refurbishment/re-fit which will see a total transformation to the whole interior of the premises.

“A change of name and later opening hours are also in the plans – very exciting times ahead.

“Due to the extent of the work involved, we will need to close for approximately four weeks.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused but feel confident that you will be delighted with all the new changes which have been designed with our present and new customers in mind.

“We will keep you informed and updated regularly via our Facebook page so you can all see the transformation taking place and look forward to seeing you back when we re-open.”

The pub has previously been known as The Great Northern, The Blue Lion and Pineapple but is perhaps best known to many Doncaster drinkers in its original incarnation, The Saracen’s Head.

