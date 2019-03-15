A abandoned pony with a severe wound on her neck who was rescued by the RSPCA is hoping St Patrick’s Day will bring her enough luck to land a new home.

The aptly named ‘Paddy’ was discovered abandoned and alone in Sprotbrough, Doncaster in January.

Poor Paddy when he was found abandoned

Nine weeks later and Paddy’s luck has changed for the better. Her wounds have healed and the plucky pony is now searching for her forever home.

Equine rehoming officer Jacqueline Wilson said: “Poor Paddy was in a sorry state when she was rescued by our inspector, and brought to us for care.

“We could see she had a nasty wound on her neck, but her shaggy coat made it difficult to know how bad it was at first. It wasn’t until the vet carefully clipped the hair away that the extent of her wound was visible, it was like a sore hole in her neck that was more than four inches wide. She must have been in so much pain, poor girl.”

Luckily, Paddy was in the right hands, and she was given painkillers and antibiotics, and taken to a special RSPCA boarding stables where she could finally rest in a warm stable.

A happy and healthy Paddy now

Jacqui continued: “Over the last couple of months, Paddy has recovered so well in our care, and where the wound once was looks almost normal again now. She’s very lucky she was found and we were called, and I’m so glad we were able to help her.

“Now, this sweet little pony is looking for a new start, and I would like to hear from anyone who is interested in adopting her. We think she would make an ideal companion or potentially family pony when she is old enough to start work.

Anyone who would like to find out more about adopting or fostering Paddy can call Jacqui Wilson on 07825 158 255/jacqueline.wilson@rspca.org.uk. Paddy is currently stabled in the Hull area.

The RSPCA’s new Homes for Horse campaign aims to find forever homes for its more than 1,000 horses and ponies this spring, by showcasing the versatility and capability of the horses it rescues, whether they are ridden horses, companion animals or youngsters with heaps of potential. Visit www.rspca.org.uk/homesforhorses for more information.