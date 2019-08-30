Thousands of people expected at #StopTheCoup protests in Leeds, Sheffield, York and Hull

A protest against Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament takes place at City Square, Leeds.

Anti-Brexit campaign group Another Europe Is Possible has organised 32 #StopTheCoup demonstrations to take place tomorrow in Yorkshire cities including Leeds, Sheffield Hull and York.

Meanwhile, left-wing group Momentum is calling on its members to “occupy bridges and blockade roads” in conjunction with the protests.

Michael Chessum, national organiser for Another Europe Is Possible, said that “disruption is the only form of leverage protesters can rely on”.

He said the group is not encouraging demonstrators to block roads, but that kind of disruption is “certainly possible”. He added: “We would go further than anticipate (civil disobedience). We would defend it.”

Protests are taking place at midday tomorrow (Saturday) at Hull City Hall, at 11am at the Henry Moor Institute, Cookridge Street, Leeds, at 11am at the Town Hall in Sheffield and at 11am at St Helen's Square in York.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has urged MPs to join the demonstrations nationwide and oppose the shutdown of Parliament.

In a letter to the Parliamentary Labour Party, he said: “I am addressing a major rally in Salford on Monday. But there are also public protests across the country this Saturday, there will be a rally in Parliament Square on Tuesday evening, and I encourage Labour MPs to be present and to share our message.”

Labour MP Clive Lewis also called for people to support the #StopTheCoup protests.

The shadow treasury minister said: “The right to peacefully protest and show your displeasure and anger is a long-held British tradition.”

On Thursday, protesters packed City Square in Leeds in opposition to the suspension of Parliament.