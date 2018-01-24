Tell council what you think about open spaces, sport and recreation facilities

Residents are being asked to share their views on North Lincolnshire’s existing open spaces, sport and recreation facilities to help shape future plans.

Your views will help North Lincolnshire Council assess the quality, quantity and accessibility of the facilities, and how often they are used.

This engagement covers everything from woodlands and nature reserves to playing fields, play areas and skate parks.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We have a wide range of sport and recreation facilities across North Lincolnshire and lots of open spaces. To ensure they meet the needs of residents’ we are asking for their views. The outcome of the engagement will support any decisions made in the future to improve services the services we provide.”

You can have your say online at www.northlincs.gov.uk/current-consultations. The engagement ends on Monday 12 February 2018.

This engagement forms part of the development of North Lincolnshire’s new Local Plan.