South Yorkshire MP presses PM Theresa May to avoid No Deal Brexit

MP Caroline Flint has backed a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May seeking Government support to ensure that the UK does not leave the European Union without a deal, and joined a cross party group of MPs who met the Prime Minister in Parliament to discuss how parliament can avoid a No Deal Brexit.

“The main issue uniting those who signed the letter is that we all have manufacturing firms in our constituency; these firms need certainty after 29 March, so they can continue to trade, import and export goods uninterrupted.

“Essential to efficient trade is the movement of goods, and Doncaster not only has manufacturers, but is a logistics crossroads for road and rail close to the Humber ports. The iPort, airport and Doncaster’s motorway links are the arteries of our economy. I want to ensure these businesses have certainty in the coming months and do not face tariffs, delays or confusion which would become inevitable if the UK leaves with No Deal.”

The Don Valley MP also raised the UK’s employment and environmental standards after Brexit with the Prime Minister. “I have backed an amendment to guarantee that there will be no reduction in workers’ rights or environmental standards after Brexit. This is something the Government could commit to which would provide welcome reassurance for both trade unions and responsible employers.”

Speaking after the meeting, Caroline said: “The signatories to the letter are a wide-range of MPs, including a number who actually want to reverse Brexit and, therefore, want to push the Government into calling off the UK’s departure from the EU on 29 March. I do not believe delaying Brexit or forcing a second referendum reflect the wishes of people in Don Valley; and I want their views heard.”

The Don Valley MP was one of 209 MPs who wrote to the Prime Minister, from all parties, spanning MPs who voted Leave and Remain, who are worried about the effects of a No deal Brexit on manufacturing. Read the letter HERE.