Dozens of volunteers came together to roll up their sleeves as Doncaster Council concluded its winter round of ‘This is my Doncaster – Keep It Clean’ action days in Tickhill and Balby.

Since November, the council has held fortnightly action days, in conjunction with local residents in communities across Doncaster.

Doncaster litter pickers

A huge 54 bags of rubbish was collected by helpers on Tickhill’s Sunderland Street, close to the A1 road bridge.

READ MORE: Search to find culprits of 100 bags of rubbish, covering 1.6 miles, flytipped in South Yorkshire

Ward Councillor, Nigel Cannings, helped coordinate the event with the community and council teams. He said: “I’m really proud and thankful to all the people who gave up their time to take part. We were able to supply with hi-vis jackets, litter picks and bin bags so we could tackle some of the litter in the area.

“Unfortunately a lot of passing motorists think it’s okay to throw their rubbish out while they’re driving past and it finds its way in to the village. I don’t think these people would do such a thing if they lived in the area.

“I feel that it’s part of my duty to go out regularly and do litter picks, with the support of local residents and businesses and I’m just glad that the weather stayed nice on the day as well.”

On the day, council teams spot checked for dog fouling offenders, jet washed the paved walkway along the side of Tickhill Mill Dam; installed new litter bins around Balby Plantation Pond, cleaned information boards and removed floating debris at the pond edge.

Cabinet Member for Communities, Voluntary Sector and the Environment, Councillor Chris McGuinness said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has contributed in any way, shape or form to the winter period of action days and we’re already drawing up the list for many more.

“We will not tolerate littering and other offences and are prepared to impose penalties. As a council we’re committed to keeping the borough clean and tidy and have more initiatives planned, starting in March with the Great British Spring Clean. I would urge people to roll their sleeves up and get involved and help keep Doncaster clean and tidy.”

Individuals and community groups can get involved with the campaign by contacting communications@doncaster.gov.uk.

A spokesman said: “We are also taking part in the national ‘Keep Britain Tidy’ Great British Spring Clean. You can help by joining us or organising a clean-up event of your own at www.keepbritaintidy.org/get-involved/support-our-campaigns/great-british-spring-clean.”