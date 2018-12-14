From the House of Commons to Royal Mail sorting office - this is what Doncaster MP Ed Miliband has been up to

The former Labour leader, and MP for Doncaster Ed Miliband recently swapped parliament for post.

Mr Miliband visited the Doncaster Delivery Office to see first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post and to pass on Season’s Greetings to its dedicated, hardworking staff.

Ed Miliband at Doncaster sorting office

Ed was shown around the office by Delivery Office Manager, Kevin Reynolds, and was introduced to the postmen and women, who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in Doncaster over the very busy Christmas period.

The Festive Season is Royal Mail’s busiest period, as millions of people shop online for gifts as well as sending Christmas cards and parcels. Royal Mail also plays a key role in e-commerce for many businesses sending goods to customers throughout Christmas shopping season.

Ed Miliband MP said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period. There is a huge amount of effort and dedication that goes into delivering a first class Christmas all over the country.”

“It was great to meet the team here at Doncaster and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as thanking them for delivering our mail services all through the year, in all weathers.”

Kevin Reynolds, Royal Mail Delivery Office Manager, said: “Our postmen and women are working extremely hard to deliver Christmas parcels, cards, letters and parcels to people in Doncaster. We are grateful that Ed visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.”

“We’d like to remind our customers to post early and to ensure all their mail is posted by the recommended dates, so that friends and family can enjoy their Christmas greetings and parcels. If everyone uses the postcode on every item of mail, this also helps us greatly in the job that we do at this very busy time.”

