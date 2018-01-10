Energy efficient heating for over 100 homes

One hundred and forty five homes are to get their heating facilities revamped through a new scheme being offered by the South Humber Energy Efficiency Partnership across North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.

Qualifying residents that currently rely on storage heaters, room heaters and solid fuel fires could upgrade to A-rated gas central heating for little or no cost.

Householders living in specific postcode areas, or those that receive certain income related benefits could take part in the scheme. Residents that have a low household income or suffer from a cold related illness could also qualify for support (subject to survey).

The South Humber Energy Efficiency Partnership includes both North Lincolnshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council. It was established to help householders across the district save energy and money.

In November the partnership secured over £380,000 of funding through National Grid’s new £150m Warm Homes Fund, a unique programme administered by Affordable Warmth Solutions and only available to Local Authorities and Housing Associations.

The North and North East Lincolnshire bid was one of 40 to receive funding out of over 200 applications. The councils now have funding in place to help a multitude of residents improve the thermal comfort of their homes.

Mains gas is still one of the most cost effective domestic fuel types. According to the Energy Saving Trust, the average household could save over £560 a year just by switching form electric heating to gas.

Cllr Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for Safer, Greener and Cleaner Places at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We’re delighted to have secured some funding to help residents that are struggling to keep on top of their fuel bills, save energy and money. This funding, combined with additional internal and external funding streams will help up to 145 householders keep warm for less and reduce their carbon footprint.”

Councillor David Watson, portfolio holder for environment at North East Lincolnshire Council added: “A warmer home can have a real impact on a person’s health and wellbeing. This scheme will help many of our residents to reduce fuel bills and help people feel healthier.”

The award winning community interest company YES Energy Solutions has been selected to manage the scheme on behalf of both councils.

In some instances a connection to the mains gas network will be required to help residents access gas for the first time, with additional funding available to cover connection costs.

If you feel that you could benefit from a main gas central heating system and may meet the eligibility criteria, then get in touch today.

Call North Lincolnshire Council on 01724 297000 or YES Energy Solutions on: 01422 417584 (office hours, 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday).

Alternatively email: projects@yesenergysolutions.co.uk