Council targets developers to tackle surface water flooding

North Lincolnshire Council is working with developers to ensure any proposed housing developments incorporate better drainage systems that will mitigate surface water flooding to housing developments (if deemed appropriate).

Though the council does not have a statutory duty to adopt or maintain sustainable drainage systems (SuDS); it does have a duty to encourage them in new developments.

The council is now accepting some SuDS features with an associated commuted sum to cover future maintenance.

Currently, the relevant water authority adopts the main piped carrier drainage system on the road and the council adopt the highway road gulleys and connections. These can often surcharge/overflow and cause surface water flooding, particularly during heavy rainfall where the drainage system can’t cope with the increased volumes of water.

The council wants to see developers incorporate more sustainable drainage systems/features within new housing development layouts. Examples could include above ground drainage features such as balancing ponds, rain gardens, swales and areas of natural grassland – where water can drain away gradually.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “By working with housing developers, we can introduce more sustainable drainage features that allow rainwater to drain away more naturally. This enables water to dissipate or be conveyed downstream to alternative drainage features at controlled rates, thus mitigating flood risk.

“In future, developers will need to demonstrate that they have incorporated sustainable water features into their plans. This quite rightly, puts the onus on the developer.

“The council has produced guidance that aims to assist developers by giving helpful advice on what they can do to mitigate potential flooding. Having this joint approach will give residents peace of mind and avoid costly maintenance bills in the future.”