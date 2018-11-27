Caroline Flint MP challenges Prime Minister to avoid a NO DEAL BREXIT

Don Valley MP Caroline Flint issued a challenge to the Prime Minister today to meet with Jeremy Corbyn “in the national interest” to seek to resolve concerns about workers’ rights, health and safety, and future customs arrangements, to avoid a No Deal Brexit.

She argued that, as both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition have stated they wish to avoid a No Deal Brexit, it was time to invite the Leader of the Opposition to a “meaningful discussion” about the Withdrawal Agreement.

PM Teresa May

Speaking after the debate Ms Flint said: “Too many in the Commons wish to make small differences appear like a chasm.

“Both Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May have said they wish to honour the outcome of the 2016 referendum and end the division in the country. With just 126 days to go before the UK leaves the European Union, it is time for meaningful conversations.

“The Prime Minister has to accept that trading exchanges across the Chamber cannot achieve any progress. It is clear that no agreement can be passed without cross party support, and particularly nothing can be passed without the support of Labour MPs.

“This cannot drag on leaving businesses and voters uncertain right up to Brexit day.”

