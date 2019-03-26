Police swoop to arrest Doncaster man on terrorism offences

A Doncaster man has today been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to distribute terrorist publications.

Doncaster town centre. Picture: Google

A second man, aged 36 and from Birmingham, has also been arrested for the same offence.

The arrests took place in Birmingham and Doncaster and were led by the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit with the support of South Yorkshire Police.

They are being questioned by counter terrorism officers at a police station in the West Midlands.

Police did not state where in Doncaster one of the men was arrested. .

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led.

“Searches at addresses in Birmingham and Doncaster are ongoing.”