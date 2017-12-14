Police swoop after reports of 'gun shots fired' in Sheffield suburb

Police swooped to raid a number of houses and arrest suspects after reports of gun shots being fired.

Terrified Arbourthorne residents claimed a firearm had been discharged earlier this week and specialist response officers flooded the area.

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings

Police executed five search warrants and recovered drugs, money and suspected stolen property.

They also seized five vehicles, searched 13 individuals and arrested nine suspects.

Police said the operation has been ongoing all week and they also sought to reassure residents by pledging to increase patrols in the area.

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings said: “There is no place in Sheffield for armed criminality and we are taking the latest reports from the Arbourthorne area incredibly seriously.

“Extensive investigation is underway to identify those involved and we have additional patrols in the community to reassure the public, as well as providing a visible deterrent to those who would seek to engage in violent or armed crime.

“These patrols include our neighbourhood officers, specialist armed officers and our tasking team – all of whom are working hard to address this issue.

“This is all part of our wider plan to disrupt criminals across Sheffield and apprehend those individuals causing the local area harm.

“I appreciate that incidents of armed crime are concerning for the wider public and we have zero tolerance for the criminals who are causing this distress.

"While we do believe that these reports have involved targeted attacks between individuals known to each other, this does not change our approach and we will not rest until those responsible for these crimes are arrested.

“If you do hold any information about those involved in armed crime in your area, please remember you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously and in complete confidence, by calling 0800 555 111 or filling in an online form.”