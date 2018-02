Some 2kg of cannabis and 12 plants have been seized during a raid on a Doncaster home.

The warrant was executed at a property in Jarrett Street, Hyde Park on Tuesday, February 6.

A spokesman for Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled drug in relation to the warrant.

"He has since been released under investigation."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.