Police rush to arrest man armed with screwdriver ‘smashing cars and chasing people’ near Sheffield city centre​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A man armed with a screwdriver who smashed up cars and chased people on a busy road in broad daylight has been arrested.

Police were deployed to deal with an incident in Glossop Road close to Sheffield city centre on Tuesday, November 20, at 11.39am.

Glossop Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a man breaking car windows with a screwdriver and chasing and threatening members of the public.

“The man was arrested on Glossop Road.”