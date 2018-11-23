Police raids across Doncaster as part of crime crackdown operation  

A series of police raids are taking place across Doncaster today as part of a wider operation to crackdown on the town criminal underworld.

Dozens of officers are involved in Operation Duxford which will involve the execution of search warrants plus increased patrols.

They will be specifically targeting suspected criminals in the town centre, Conisbrough, Hexthorpe and Edlington areas.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, Doncaster district commander, said: “This work will involve increased patrols made up of officers and staff from partner agencies. We’ll also be attending schools to offer advice and guidance to parents and students.

“Officers and PCSOs will also be visiting local businesses to offer crime prevention advice and listen to any concerns they have or issues that are affecting them.

Officers during a previous Operation Duxford.

“This work will also involve officers enforcing the Public Space Protection Order in the town centre, which focuses on drinking and street begging.

“We all have a role to play in making Doncaster a safe, enjoyable and friendly place to live, work and visit and I’m pleased that we’ve also got a number of residents volunteering with us today to take part in hour-long litter picks.”

He added: “As you can see, a large part of today is about community engagement and acting on issues raised by our local communities. However, enforcement activity and identifying those who chose to commit crime is still a key part in our work throughout today’s operation.

“Already this morning officers have been out executing intelligence led warrants and making arrest attempts for those who are wanted.

“Our officers will also be joined by partner agencies including the council to look at issues relating to tenancies and begging.

“Trading Standards will be assisting us with warrants in relation to illegal production of tobacco while public health will be speaking to people about alcohol awareness week.”

Follow #OpDuxford on Twitter and Facebook for updates throughout the day.