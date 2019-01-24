Police officers are returning to this Sheffield police station 

Residents have welcomed news that beat bobbies will staff a police station once again in a Sheffield suburb.

Only police community support officers have been based out of Deepcar Police Station in recent months following the closure of its front desk.

Deepcar Police Station. Picture: Google

But police have confirmed a sergeant and two constables will be returning as part of a neighbourhood policing shake-up.

This comes after more than 1500 residents signed a petition calling for police officers to be returned amid claims that crime had gone up since the police station front desk was closed.

A number of Star readers have taken to Facebook to express their delight at the move, while also criticising the decision to withdraw officers in the first place.

Katherine Barker described it as “good news.”

Carol Smith added that “Deepcar needs manning full time” as “there has been lots of crime in the area over the last couple of years.”

John Shaw said it was “so foolish” for police to “retreat from within communities.”

He added: “Theresa May's cuts are the architect for this madness.”

Police confirmed that the station would be used as a base for officers within the new Sheffield Central and North West neighbourhood team, along with Snig Hill police station in the city centre.

The new Sheffield Central and North West team, which replaces the old Sheffield Central one, will have officers covering Crookes, Hillsborough, Fulwood, Stocksbridge and Walkley, as well as the city centre.

The Sheffield West neighbourhood has become Sheffield South West and now covers Gleadless, Lowedges, Batemoor, Jordanthrope, Sharrow, Bents Green, Dore, Totley, Millhouses, Greenhill, Baslow, Heeley, Meersbrook, Norton and Abbeydale. That team will be based at Woodseats police station.

Clare Wilson, who launched the Deepcar Police Station petition, said: “It’s fantastic news, and I think it will make a huge difference,”