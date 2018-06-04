Police officer faces misconduct hearing after showing sexually explicit images and alleging assault

A misconduct hearing is due to be held from Monday, June 11, to Wednesday, June 13.

The hearing, which will examine the conduct of PC Katie Jackson (1261) will start at 10am.

It is alleged that her conduct amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Duties and Responsibilities and Honesty and Integrity contrary to Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012.

The allegations are:

Whilst at Scunthorpe General Hospital with a detainee, PC Jackson alleged that she was assaulted by the detainee and subsequently submitted a statement detailing the assault. The contents of the statement were not a true and accurate account of what happened. This amounts to a breach of the standards in relation to Duties and Responsibilities and Honesty and Integrity.

PC Jackson did not attend work stating that she was sick due to the injuries she incurred during an assault at Scunthorpe General Hospital. The injuries had not occurred. This amounts to a breach of the standards in relation to Duties and Responsibilities and Honesty and Integrity.

PC Jackson received a text message whilst at work which included an explicit image of a sexual nature. She was advised not to show this image to anyone. However she showed the image to a number of colleagues causing them upset and distress. This amounts to a breach of the standards in relating to Authority, Respect and Courtesy.

The proceedings will take place at the Magistrates Court Building, Estcourt Terrace, Goole DN14 5AF. Anyone wishing to attend the hearing should pre-register by sending details of their name, address, date of birth, email address and a contact number to professionalstandardsadmin@humberside.pnn.police.uk

Application to attend the hearing should be made no later than Wednesday, June 6, 2018 and a notification will be sent to successful applicants by Friday, June 8, 2018.

