Police officer dismissed for drink driving and possession of a knife

A police officer has been dismissed after a Special Case Misconduct Hearing where the chair of the panel found his actions, which resulted in his conviction at court, amounted to gross misconduct.

PC 2321 Tyler-Jones pleaded guilty at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 13, to driving whilst over the prescribed limit and being in possession of a bladed article, namely a lock-knife, in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

His conduct was believed to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct, contrary to Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012, and a one day Special Case Misconduct Hearing was scheduled in front of Chief Constable Lee Freeman.

PC Tyler-Jones, an officer with Humberside Police, was off-duty at the time of the offence and was removed from operational duty throughout the investigation into his conduct.