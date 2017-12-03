Police launch investigation into Isle of Axholme burglary

An investigation has been launched into a burglary that took place in the Isle of Axholme earlier this weekend.

The burglary took place at The Nooking, Haxey at around 1am yesterday yesterday morning, when a patio slab was used to smash a front downstairs window.

A spokesman for the Isle of Axholme Community Policing Team said: "A search of the house was carried out and offender(s) have left through the rear kitchen window."

They added: "We attended the area at 10.30pm on Friday night after a report of a youth wearing a backpack and a hoody acting suspiciously in the area. Do you know who this was?"

If you have any info please call police on 101, quoting log 274 02/12/17. #6759