Police issue clear CCTV images of men they want to speak to about Doncaster railway station theft

Officers have today released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to following a scrap metal theft at Adwick railway station in Doncaster.

The incident happened between 11.30am and 11.45am on Friday January 11.

A silver Fiat Scudo van with an index number Y194 TGV is reported to have driven into the station car park and parked beneath the station footbridge.

Three men are then reported to have exited the van and stolen a number of rail fastenings and two to three lengths of rail before leaving the area.

A 26-year-old man from Stainforth in Yorkshire has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released while officers carry out further enquiries.

Officers believe the men shown in these CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the men, or who has more information about the incident, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 196 of 11/01/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Do you recognise these men?

Police want to speak to this man