Police hunting burglars who set fire to Rotherham home 

Police are hunting burglars who set fire to a home they had broken into before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened at a property in Bluebird Hill, Aston, on Friday, February 15, at about 2.20pm.

Bluebird Hill.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed they are “investigating arson with intent and burglary.”

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

A fire brigade spokesperson said the home had been ‘broken into prior to the fire’ but there was no further information as to how the blaze started at this time.

Crews from Aston Park, Birley Moor and Rotherham Central were called to deal with the blaze.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 488 of 15 February 2019.