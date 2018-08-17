Police cordon in place on Sheffield road

A police cordon has been put in place on a Sheffield road this evening.

The cordon is currently in place at the bottom of Springvale Road, near to the junction with Townend Street in Crookesmoor.

Officers were seen to add an extra boundary line to the cordon at around 10.15pm.

A police officer at the scene said they could not disclose the nature of the incident at this time.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be added as they come in.