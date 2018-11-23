Police confirm man was attacked by robber armed with gun on Sheffield street 

Police have confirmed a man was attacked by a robber armed with a gun on a Sheffield street early this morning.

The 20-year-old victim was robbed by an unknown attacker in Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, at about 6.45am.

Officers at the scene.

READ MORE: LIVE INCIDENT: Sheffield road sealed off by armed police

Officers said it is believed the attacker was armed with a handgun but they are not sure at this stage if the firearm was discharged.

Witnesses earlier claimed that the victim had indeed been shot during the incident.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “At some point during the robbery, it is believed that what appears to be a handgun was seen by the victim, who then fled to call police.

The scene.

READ MORE: Firefighters called to Rotherham steelworks following reports of ‘loud explosion’

”The 20-year-old suffered minor injuries. Nobody has suffered any gunshot injuries and at this time, it is not clear whether any shots were fired.

“A scene was in place this morning to allow officers to gather evidence and begin their inquiry, this cordon has now been removed and enquiries are ongoing.”

An eyewitness earlier said: “I saw two men fighting.

The area was sealed off.

“They were arguing and punching each other. Then one of the men got a gun out and shot the other.

“He fell down and then got back up. He walked off on his phone.

READ MORE: This is why there were loud bangs in Rotherham tonight

“The man with the gun was walking up and down for a few minutes with the gun in his hand, then he walked off too."

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or any suspicious activity is asked to ring police on 101 quoting incident number 145 of 23 November 2018.