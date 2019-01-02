Police chase down two suspected car thieves after crash on busy Sheffield road  

Police chased down and arrested two suspected car thieves after a vehicle crashed on a busy Sheffield road.

Police gave chase to a vehicle being driven at speed along Ridgeway Road, Gleadless, on Thursday, December 27, at about 8.30pm.

Ridgeway Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

In a statement, the South Yorkshire force said: “Officers pursued the vehicle, but lost sight of it near Coisley Hill Roundabout.

“The vehicle was located again further along Coisely Hill near Ashwell Road having collided with a number of vehicles.

“A man and a woman made off from the scene. The 30-year-old woman was detained near Coisley Hill.

“The 35-year-old man was detained shortly afterwards by a police dog unit.”

Both were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and drug possession.

They have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.