Police are investigating after an incident involving a gun at a house in Doncaster in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were sent out to Old Road, Conisbrough, after receiving a report that a firearm had been discharged at 12.40am.

A police crime scene

No one was hurt in the incident.

Scene of crime officers were on the scene carrying out investigations this morning.

Anyone with information call 101 quoting incident 19 of October 24